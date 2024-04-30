Scottish football gossip: Jermain Defoe, Ross McCrorie, Matt O'Riley, Jimmy Thelin

[BBC]

Ex-Rangers forward Jermain Defoe has held informal talks with Sunderland over the vacant head coach position - but admitted he has not been officially interviewed for the role. (Sunderland Echo)

Former Rangers and Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie says his dream of getting to Euro 2024 with Scotland helped him get through his injury nightmare after his £2m move to Bristol City. (Scottish Sun)

South Korea boss Hwang Seon-hong claims Celtic went back on a "promise" to release winger Yang Hyun-jun for a key tournament after bitter repercussions began over their failure to reach their 10th Olympic football tournament in a row. (Daily Record)

Dundee loan player Zach Robinson - who has been at Dens Park from Wimbledon for the past two seasons - will be a free agent this summer. (The Courier, print edition)

Matt O'Riley is desperate to make Denmark's Euro 2024 squad - but has vowed he won't be distracted during Celtic's title run-in. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen left-back Jack MacKenzie has qualities reminiscent of Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, says interim boss Peter Leven. (Press & Journal)

The timing of Jimmy Thelin's arrival at Aberdeen - the Swede will start work at Pittodrie in June - has been questioned by pundits Kris Boyd and Michael Stewart. (The Herald)

Rangers academy director Zeb Jacobs will leave Ibrox at the end of the season to join Eredivisie club Feyenoord. (The Herald)

Dundee have used their 'surprise package' status to their advantage this season - and Mo Sylla has been a huge part of their success, says defender Ricki Lamie. (The Courier)

Buckie Thistle have dropped their dispute with the SFA and SPFL over being denied a Pyramid play-off against East Kilbride because of not having bronze licence status. (Scottish Sun)

Liam Robertson, the son of Heart of Midlothian legend John, made a surprise appearance off the bench for Edinburgh City at the weekend as a striker despite being the club's goalkeeping coach. (Scottish Sun)