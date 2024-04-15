Scottie Scheffler wins the 2024 Masters Tournament, joining select group of golfers who have earned the title twice

Scottie Scheffler has won the 2024 Masters Tournament, joining the select group of 17 golfers who have earned the title twice in their careers.

With Sunday’s victory, Scheffler is the fourth-youngest golfer to win multiple green jackets, behind Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Seve Ballesteros.

Scheffler is living in rarefied air. He finished the 88th Masters at 11-under and won by four strokes. This victory made it three wins in his last four events and his second major victory in his previous three trips to Augusta.

Masters Debutant Ludvig Åberg finished second at seven under. Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood finished in a tie for third at 4 under.

Scheffler went off as the betting favorite at +400. Since 1985, there had only been one golfer (Tiger Woods in 2005) to go off at +450 odds or shorter who went on to win the Masters.

The week was not without drama and possibly unprecedented circumstances for the World No. 1. With his wife in the final weeks of her pregnancy, Meredith Scheffler was unable to make the trip with Scottie. He went as far as to mention should she go into labor during the tournament, he would leave at a moment’s notice.

Despite an early tournament weather delay Thursday, gusting winds through the weekend, and impending fatherhood, Scheffler was able to remain dialed in and gain over +4 strokes total to the field, a feat with which he is all too familiar. He has gained at least +4 strokes to the field more than anyone in the world this season.

With this win, Scheffler earned 100 World Ranking Points, 600 FedEx Cup points, his second green jacket, and $3.6 million.

Here’s how Scheffler’s win and the final day of the Masters Tournament played out:

2:47 p.m.

The final pairing of the final round of the 2024 Masters is off the first tee. Scheffler and Collin Morikawa each hit picturesque opening drives Sunday afternoon.

If Morikawa were to claim his first green jacket, it would be his third major championship and leave him a U.S. Open Title away from achieving the career Grand Slam.

Cam Smith has closed to within five shots of Scheffler. He is -2 for the day and -3 overall through three holes. Farther down the leaderboard, Tom Kim carded a final round 66 to finish at +5 for the tournament.

3:13 p.m.

Masters Debutant Ludvig Aberg birdied the second with a smooth 22-foot putt. Sitting at +600 on the live odds board, Aberg aims to become the first debutant to win the Masters since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. Shortly after Aberg and Max Homa birdied the second, Scheffler (+100) saved par on No. 2, maintaining his one-stroke lead over Morikawa and Homa. Xander Schauffele (+2500), now 1-under on his round, is another contender just four back of Scheffler.

3:21 p.m.

Scheffler (now -140 odds to win) birdies No. 3 and leads Morikawa (+400) and Homa (+500) by two shots. Ludvig Aberg (+700) has played well tee to green thus far in the final round but has missed a few putts and sits at -5 overall. Tommy Fleetwood (+4000) is 2 under par for the day through seven holes to join the party. He is now 3-under along with Bryson DeChambeau (+4000), the 2020 U.S. Open winner, who has birdied Holes 4 and 5 after bogeying two of the first three holes.

3:30 p.m.

Morikawa gets up and down at No. 4 to save par, while Scheffler (-105) fails to convert the par save. Now just one back from the world No. 1, Morikawa is +400 to win the Masters. Phil Mickelson finishes this year’s tournament with a 2-over 74 round and 8 over overall, earning him the “Top Senior” honors.

3:47 p.m.

Scheffler (-110) misses a shortish birdie putt on No. 5 but remains the leader by one shot over Homa (+400) and Morikawa (+330). Fleetwood (+8000) is trying to make a Sunday charge. He is 2-under for the day and 3-under for the tournament through 8. Tyrrell Hatton (+150000) is 5-under through 14 and 2-under for the tournament.

3:57 p.m.

Defending champion Jon Rahm (+750 per tournament odds) concludes his trip at Augusta. The LIV superstar failed to get anything going this week and finished outside the top 40. Shortly after the conclusion of Rahm’s round, Scheffler left his long birdie bid on No. 6 short. He remains one stroke ahead of Morikawa (+400) and Homa (+500). But Aberg (+400) just stuck his approach on seven; he’s inching closer toward history.

4:15 p.m.

Tree trouble for Scheffler on Hole No. 7 results in another missed green for the 2022 champion and, ultimately, a bogey. Scheffler (+115) is now tied with Morikawa (+360) and Aberg (+230). Morikawa has put himself consistently in position to score Sunday afternoon but has been unable to cash in on a handful of birdie putts. Homa (+550) is now back within a shot with Fleetwood (+9000) and DeChambeau (+5500) within 3.

4:31 p.m.

Homa (+400) cleans up his short birdie putt on eight and now moves to 6-under-par for the tournament. He was briefly tied for the lead before Scheffler (-110), who has a bounce-back birdie or better percentage of 43% this season, and Morikawa (+230), who had not made a birdie since No. 8 yesterday, both birdied the 8th.

4:48 p.m.

A three shot swing in the final pairing as World No. 1 Scheffler (-175) follows up his birdie on No. 8 with another on No. 9 while Morikawa (+1800) makes double bogey after failing to make it out of a greenside bunker. Aberg (+260) sits alone in second just a single shot behind Scheffler.

5:02 p.m.

After an untimely double bogey on No. 9, Morikawa (+2500) failed to bounce back with a birdie. The two-time major champion finds himself four back of Scheffler (-250), who just drained a seven-foot birdie putt for his third straight birdie. Meanwhile, Fleetwood’s (+15000) nice 3-under round has him in solo fifth place.

5:30 p.m

Pars are in short supply all of a sudden as the four players atop the leaderboard have each made a bogey or worse in the last 10 minutes. Aberg (+850) started the parade with a double bogey at 11. Scheffler (-550) followed with a bogey at 11. Morikawa (+9000) doubles No. 11 and minutes later Homa (+1100) double bogeys No. 12. Fleetwood (+15000) is the beneficiary as he is making pars and making up ground sitting now at -4 through 15 holes. Scheffler leads at -8. Aberg and Homa are tied for second at -5 followed by Fleetwood.

5:41 p.m.

The carnage continues through Amen Corner; however, Scheffler (-500) was able to find the green on No. 12 and finish the hole with a par, maintaining a three-stroke lead over Aberg (+400) and Homa (+1200). After failing to convert the birdie attempt, the window for Morikawa (+20000) is closing. With just six holes to play, mistake-free golf is the recipe for the leading Scheffler.

5:56 p.m.

Nobody is playing better late in the day than Fleetwood, but his putter has not heated up on the back nine as required if he is to put on the Green Jacket at day’s end. With only No. 18 remaining, he sits at -4, five shots behind Scheffler (-750 to win) who just birdied the Par 5 13th Hole. Aberg has climbed back within striking distance and is 7-under through 14 following back-to-back birdies.

6:08 p.m.

Scheffler is dialed in right now. With a two-stroke lead over Aberg, he stuck it within a foot on No. 14. Make that back-to-back birdies for the Texas native. He now moves three clear of Aberg and an overwhelming -3500 favorite. Amid all the action, on 15, Aberg found the trees off the tee and was forced to lay up on the reachable par 5. Holes are running out for those trailing. It almost feels like Scheffler’s tournament to lose.

6:24 p.m.

Scheffler began The Masters as an overwhelming favorite and he is delivering as advertised. Closing in on his second Masters championship, the Texan is now three holes from victory following a par on Hole No. 15 to maintain his three stroke advantage over Aberg. Homa and Morikawa sit five shots off the pace. Fleetwood has posted a round of 69 to finish the tournament at 4-under par.

6:35 p.m.

After a solid approach on 16, while walking towards the green, Scheffler took a long look at the leaderboard. Soaking it in with three holes remaining and a three-stroke lead, it must now start to feel real. He is inching closer to history and joining the select group of multi-major winners. That moment didn’t phase him in the least. Scheffler stood over his lengthy putt and dropped it right down the center of the cup. He’s standing on No. 17 with a four-stroke lead and the betting odds taken off the board.

6:48 p.m.

On Sunday, the Back Nine at Augusta is supposed to bring golfers to their knees. Not the case with the leader, Scheffler. The World No. 1 has been dominant on the closing nine with four birdies and is in control sitting at 11-under par through 17 holes. He is a couple swings away from another major championship.

Saturday’s recap

The event kicked off Saturday with a thrilling start, chipping in for a birdie on the first hole. Scheffler (-115) rolled in a remarkable 34-foot birdie putt on the third hole to go up by two. The excitement was palpable, but unfortunately, the early round magic was short-lived.

After the turn, Scheffler played holes 10 and 11 3-over par, finding himself two-back of the quartet at the top of the leaderboard at 6-under par: Collin Morikawa (+350), Max Homa (+750), Bryson DeChambeau (+2000), and Nicolai Højgaard (+10000).

Scheffler, though, gathered himself, summoned the magic few can, and joined the group atop the leaderboard with a lengthy putt on 13 for eagle.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com