Scottie Scheffler commits to play next week's PGA Tour event at Colonial

Scottie Scheffler is playing on at this week’s PGA Championship, where he’ll enter the weekend at Valhalla in contention.

He’ll also compete next week.

The field list for the Charles Schwab Challenge was released Friday evening, and Scheffler, the world No. 1 and Dallas native, was among those committed to the event, which begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

That news, of course, is a footnote on a chaotic day that saw a man killed after being struck by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla’s gates, and Scheffler arrested after what he described as a “a big misunderstanding” with a police officer while trying to navigate his way through the traffic caused by the accident scene.

Scheffler spent a couple hours in a jail cell and was charged with four counts, including second-degree assault of a police officer, before being released in time to play his second round. He shot 5-under 66 to move to 9 under, two shots off the lead at the time, though Xander Schauffele, who shot 9-under 62 on Thursday, had just started his round.

Scheffler's wife, Meredith, welcomed their first child earlier this month as Scheffler withdrew from last week's Wells Fargo Championship to be there for their son's birth.

Joining Scheffler in the Colonial field are seven other top-25 players in the world: No. 7 Viktor Hovland, No. 9 Max Homa, No. 10 Brian Harman, No. 13 Collin Morikawa, No. 20 Keegan Bradley, No. 21 Sepp Straka, No. 24 Jordan Spieth and No. 25 Chris Kirk.