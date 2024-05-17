Scottie Scheffler arrested: Everything we know so far

Scottie Scheffler was led away in handcuffs in the early hours of Friday morning in Kentucky - ESPN/Jeff Darlington

Scottie Scheffler is playing in the second round of the US PGA Championship hours after being arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer while travelling to Valhalla Golf Club.

The world No 1 was handcuffed and detained by Louisville police after a traffic misunderstanding led to Scheffler attempting to drive past a blockade to get into the grounds.

He was later charged with four offences, including second degree assault of an officer, with police releasing a mugshot of him wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Here is a timeline of Friday’s extraordinary events:

Approximately 5am Kentucky time (10am BST): Traffic incident

Louisville Metro Police Department responds to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a bus outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club. A preliminary investigation finds an adult male pedestrian had been struck by a shuttle bus while crossing the road. He receives fatal injuries and is pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is launched, causing a major traffic jam Scottie Scheffler gets caught up in.

6.18am (11.18am): Second round delayed

The PGA Championship announces the second round of the tournament has been delayed due to the accident.

Approx 6.30am (11.30am): Video emerges of Scheffler’s arrest

Video filmed by Jeff Darlington, a reporter for ESPN, shows Scheffler being arrested after trying to bypass the traffic jam and enter the course by pulling around what he believed to be a security guard but was, in fact, a police officer. According to Darlington, he was ordered to stop but failed to do so, driving on for another 10 to 20 yards after the officer attached himself to the vehicle.

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

When he eventually stopped, he rolled down the window and the officer grabbed his arm to remove him from the car before opening the door, hauling him outside, pushing him against the vehicle and placing him in handcuffs. The video shows him being escorted into the back of a police car while pleading, “Please help me”, while an officer says, “He’s going to jail and there ain’t nothing you can do about it. Period.” He is detained in the vehicle for approximately 20 minutes by officers who appear not to know who he is.

7.28am (12.28pm): Scheffler gets booked at police station

Scheffler is booked at Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, charged with: Second degree assault of a police officer; Third degree criminal mischief; Reckless driving; Disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. Police release a mugshot of him wearing an orange jumpsuit.

7.44am (12.44pm): Revised tee times announced

It is announced all round two starting times for the tournament have been delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Approx 8.45am (1.45pm): Scheffler is released

Scheffler makes his way back to Valhalla after being released. His scheduled tee-off time is 10.08am (3.08pm)

9.15am (2.15pm): Scheffler returns to Valhalla Golf Course

As he makes his way to the driving range, members of the gallery shout: You’re not a criminal”, while Rickie Fowler and other players shake his hand asking about his well being as he prepares to warm-up.

A short warm-up had to suffice for Scheffler after he returned to the course - AP/Sue Ogrocki

9.40am (2.40pm): The PGA of America announces pedestrian killed

PGA announces that in the earlier collision was a worked with “one of our vendors”. It adds in a statement “This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”

9.48am (2.48pm): Scheffler releases a statement

The World No1 releases his a statement on social media which reads: “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

10.08am (3.08pm): Scheffler tees off

After a hectic morning, Scheffler gets his second round underway on the 10th hole alongside playing partners Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark and in typical Scheffler fashion he birdies the first.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.