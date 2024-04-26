Scottie Pippen’s Son, Justin Pippen, Commits To University Of Michigan: ‘I Wanted To Be At A Big School’

Photo: Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Justin Pippen, the youngest son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, announced his commitment to the University of Michigan for the next chapter of his budding basketball career.

According to The Athletic, the 6-foot-3 combo guard disclosed his decision on April 19 during a 247 Sports livestream with his father and sister Sophia. Despite having several options, including the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, the University of Florida, and Texas A&M, Justin has confirmed he will join the Wolverines this fall.

The moment 4⭐️ guard Justin Pippen made it official! He's committed to @umichbball and he broke it down with @TravisBranham_. 〽️ "They see me coming in as a player that can impact the floor right away, so I'm excited to get to work." pic.twitter.com/jiujBeVYv8 — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 19, 2024

“The coaches were great to me,” Pippen said. “They showed me a lot of hospitality. They gave me really good pitches. They see me coming in as a player who can impact the floor right away.”

Justin is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, where he played alongside Bryce and Bronny James, sons of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. During his final year of high school, Justin Pippen showcased his talent by averaging 16.5 points and 4.9 assists per game. His impressive performance secured him a spot as one of the top-ranked uncommitted players in the class of 2024.

ESPN reported that Justin is the first player to commit to new coach Dusty May since former Michigan Wolverine and head coach Juwan Howard was fired in March. The 19-year-old shared why he is excited to suit up as a Wolverine in the upcoming semester.

“Coach Dusty May has been straight up with me. He sees me playing both on and off the ball. He even mentioned they are bringing in other guys,” Justin told the outlet.

Justin also shared how he hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps with an NBA career.

“I like the feel of the campus and school,” Justin said, per ESPN. “I wanted to be at a big school. They can help me reach my end goal of making the NBA.”

Justin also has an older brother, Scotty Pippen Jr., 23, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.