Scott Dunlap wins for first time in 10 years at rain-shortened Insperity Invitational

The first round got postponed Friday by heavy rain. They were able to play 36 holes Saturday. More overnight rain then wiped out Sunday’s final.

Enough is enough, said PGA Tour Champions, as the 2024 Insperity Invitational was called and Scott Dunlap was declared the winner.

The tour’s official statement said:

“The weather affecting the greater Houston area overnight and throughout the morning has required Round 3 of the Insperity Invitational to be cancelled. Therefore, in accordance with the PGA Tour Champions Regulations, the tournament results will be final through the conclusion of 36 holes.”

Dunlap shot 65-70 on Saturday to finish 9 under, one stroke ahead of Joe Durant and Stuart Appleby. Dunlap earned his second PGA Tour Champions win and first in a decade.

After play on Saturday, with Sunday’s action uncertain, Dunlap commented on his efforts to keep grinding at his game.

“I’ve been pretty mediocre for the last few years and even though I’m getting older, it’s like, I think I can do better than this but you don’t know until you do,” he said. “It’s the great thing about golf. You just keep trying to get better, and you never know if you are going to until you do.”

Dunlap earned $405,000 for the win, his first in 191 starts.

Charles Schwab Cup points leader Steven Alker was tie for fourth alongside Thonchai Jaidee.

Bernhard Langer, playing for the first time since tearing his Achilles in early February, shot 69-74 and tied for 31st. That means the 66-year-old beat 40 guys in the field this week outside Houston just three months removed from surgery.

