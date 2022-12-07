Scott Boras describes Giants' wide free agency net with perfect pun

Boras describes Giants' wide free agency net with perfect pun originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Baseball fans across the world have been on the edge of their seats as they constantly refresh their phones in anticipation of any Aaron Judge news.

The Aaron Judge news.

At Tuesday's MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, baseball superagent and the king of wordplay, Scott Boras, was asked about the Giants' anticipated free agency moves and their leeway with their current payroll.

Boras responded, as he so famously and incredibly does, with the perfect pun.

"I think the Golden Gates are Farhan and wide," Boras said as reporters laughed.

Farhan Zaidi that is, the Giants' president of baseball operations, who has made it clear that San Francisco is looking to add multiple outfielders this offseason, hoping one of them is the reigning AL MVP.

Of course, there's no way of knowing exactly who Boras was referring to, but Giants fans can have fun speculating.

On Monday, Zaidi didn't provide many more details while talking to reporters, but he did say the Giants feel good about the process and added that Judge had "a good visit" to San Francisco before Thanksgiving.

Fans will continue to have to remain patient, as they have been since Judge's visit to San Francisco. The decision reportedly is expected to come by the end of winter meetings, which ends on Wednesday.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast