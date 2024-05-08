School for the Deaf and Blind hosts CSPD at Goalball

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For the fourth year, the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB) hosted the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a goalball match.

Goalball is a team sport designed for athletes with vision impairments.

The objective of the game is to throw a ball with bells inside of it into the opponents’ goal.

On Tuesday, May 7, the CSDB Bulldogs defeated CSPD.

