Scholastic baseball/softball roundup | Conemaugh Township slams Turkeyfoot Valley in D5-1A quarterfinal

Baseball

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinals

Tuesday

Conemaugh Township 15, Turkeyfoot Valley 0 (4): In Davidsville, Zack Petree had two hits, including a double and a grand slam, as the top-seeded Indians routed eighth-seeded Turkeyfoot Valley in four innings.

Colin Dinyar and Luke Weber each had three hits as the Indians collected 17 hits and three walks against a two-win Rams squad. Dinyar and Larry Weaver hit doubles.

Weber hit a homer, and Luke Haight had a triple for Conemaugh Township (18-4), which will host Rockwood in Wednesday’s semifinal round.

Rockwood 10, Shanksville-Stonycreek 3: In Rockwood, the fourth-seeded Rockets scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and pulled away from the fifth-seeded Vikings.

Rockwood’s Hunter Whipkey had three hits, including a home run, two runs and three RBIs.

Max Timpey had two hits with a double.

Nathan Show and Conner Handwerk each had two hits for the Rockets, who next will play top-seeded Conemaugh Township.

Jordan Young had two hits for Shanksville-Stonycreek.

Fannett-Metal 4, Berlin Brothersvalley 2: In Willow Hill, Wade Appleby pitched a three-hitter on the mound and had a hit and three RBIs at the plate as the third-seeded Tigers beat the sixth-seeded Mountaineers.

Appleby struck out three and didn’t walk a batter while allowing one earned run.

Jake Coffman had two hits and scored two runs for Fannett-Metal (16-4).

Cale Kosic had two hits for Berlin Brothersvalley (6-15).

Fannett-Metal will play second-seeded Southern Fulton in the semifinal round.

Southern Fulton 16, Meyersdale 2: In Warfordsburg, the second-seeded Indians routed the seventh-seeded Red Raiders.

District 5-9 Tournament

Class 3A First Round

Bedford 3, Chestnut Ridge 2: In Bedford, Riley Knox ripped a two-out, two-run single to give the Bisons a comeback win in walk-off fashion.

Second-seeded Bedford trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh.

The Bisons’ Ty Decker hit a one-out single, moved up on a passed ball and a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out error to make it 2-1.

Another error put two on for Bedford, and Knox fell behind 0-2 in the count before singling to left field.

Third-seeded Chestnut Ridge’s Nate Whysong hit a home run in the first inning.

On the mound, Whysong pitched 62/3 innings with 13 strikeouts before leaving after throwing 106 pitches.

Bedford’s Kris Diehl pitched 12/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. The Bisons will travel to top-seeded Somerset Thursday.

Monday

District 5 Tournament

Class 2A First Round

Tussey Mountain 11, Windber 4: In Saxton, Landon Myers totaled two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs as the host Titans beat the Ramblers.

Fourth-seeded Tussey Mountain used a six-run fourth inning to break open a 2-all contest. Aidan Lane, Christian Santamaria and Noah Lucko each hit doubles for the Titans.

Connor Jones added three hits and two RBIs.

Andrew Scalia supplied two hits, including a double, for the fifth-seeded Ramblers. Lucas Oleksa hit a home run for Windber, which closed at 11-10.

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinal

Bishop Carroll Catholic 8, Glendale 6: In Flinton, the sixth-seeded Huskies received home runs by Cullen Myers, Grant Casses and Jacob Gregg in a victory against the third-seeded Vikings.

Preston Gillin had two hits and two RBIs for 9-12 Bishop Carroll Catholic, which advances to host seventh-seeded Portage in Friday’s semifinals.

Troy Misiura had a double, two walks and scored two runs for Glendale. Devin Kaufman had a hit and drove in three runs.

Softball

District 6 Tournament

Class 2A Quarterfinal

Tuesday

Bald Eagle Area 3, Northern Cambria 0: In Wingate, junior Sierra Albright pitched a one-hit shutout as top-seeded Bald Eagle Area eliminated the eighth-seeded Colts.

Albright struck out 16 batters and walked none. Braelyn Pattison singled to right field in the top of the sixth inning for the Colts’ lone hit.

Ava Stere and Taylor Habovick each had two hits, with a double and one run batted in for Bald Eagle Area. Habovick stole four bases.

Bald Eagle Area will face fifth-seeded Penns Valley in a Thursday semifinal round game.

Monday

District 6 Tournament

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Central Cambria 12, Huntingdon 11 (8): In Ebensburg, Rowyn Ruddek hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the third-seeded Red Devils a comeback and walk-off victory over the sixth-seeded Bearcats.

Ruddek, Katie George, Kathryn Scott and Lakelynn Campbell each had two hits for Central Cambria. George and Keira Link each hit homers, and Scott blasted a double.

Alivia Nicklow hit two home runs, and Julia Foster also went deep for Huntingdon.

Juniata 6, Richland 0: In Mifflintown, the Indians’ Elizabeth Gaisior struck out 19 Rams and allowed only one hit in a shutout victory.

Gaisior, a Fordham signee, didn’t walk a batter as the second-seeded Indians won for the 21st time in 22 games.

At the plate, Gaisior had two hits, including a double, and one run batted in. Savannah Marshall and Shalelyn Armstrong each had two hits for the Indians.

Alea Ladika recorded seventh-seeded Richland’s only hit.

Class 1A Quarterfinals

West Branch 10, Bishop McCort Catholic 0 (5): In Morrisdale, the top-seeded Warriors shut out the ninth-seeded Crimson Crushers.

West Branch left-hander Makena Moore allowed one hit and struck out eight batters over the first four innings. Carsyn Wesesky fired a scoreless fifth frame. Moore issued three walks in the first inning, but the Crimson Crushers could not score.

Bishop McCort’s Kylie Durst recorded her team’s lone hit.

Belle Toth struck out six batters in four innings.

The Warriors supplied five runs each in the first and third innings. Bishop McCort committed three errors in the first inning.

Wesesky tallied two hits, including a double. Madison Butler doubled in two runs. Haley Woodling added a two-bagger.

Class 2A Quarterfinal

Marion Center 3, Cambria Heights 2: In Marion Center, Kaily Anderson collected two hits, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, as the third-seeded Stingers beat the sixth-seeded Highlanders.

Mya Lipsie also had two hits for Marion Center.

Margaret Elias doubled for one of Cambria Heights’ three hits against Stingers pitchers Kayla Hill (four innings) and Cheyenne Silvis (three innings).