Schlagle alum Tyon Grant-Foster declares for 2024 NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schlagle alum and Grand Canyon forward Tyon Grant-Foster will be taking his talents to the next level.

Grant-Foster declared for the NBA Draft on Monday. He announced the move, posting his decision on social media, thanking many in the process.

His redemption story captured the attention of people across the nation and was only enhanced after performing well in the NCAA Tournament and leading GCU to their first-ever tournament win as a 12-seed over 5-seed Saint Mary’s.

He tallied 22 points and seven rebounds in the game.

Grant-Foster made his presence felt throughout the season winning the 2024 WAC Player of the Year averaging 20.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The 6’7 senior forward underwent two heart surgeries after collapsing at halftime in his first game with DePaul during the 2021-22 season and again during a pickup game in Kansas City, Kansas.

He returned to the court this season after a recommendation from his cousin, NBA forward and Kansas City native Ish Wainright to GCU head coach Bryce Drew.

