Schedule: Denver Nuggets face Timberwolves in semifinals

DENVER (KDVR) — After a last-second shot, the Denver Nuggets have advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Nuggets beat out the Los Angeles Lakers with a 108-106 win in Game 5 when Jamal Murray sank the game-winning shot with 3.6 seconds left. Now, the Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round of the playoffs starting this weekend.

Murray overcomes calf injury, hits game-winner in Nuggets’ win over Lakers

Nuggets playoff schedule

The upcoming schedule for the Nuggets vs. the Timberwolves has already been released:

Saturday, May 4 at Ball Arena

Monday, May 6 at Ball Arena

Friday, May 10 at Target Center

Sunday, May 12 at Target Center

Tuesday, May 14 at Ball Arena

Thursday, May 16 at Target Center

Sunday, May 19 at Ball Arena

The start of the semifinals is less than a week away, but tickets are available to see the Nuggets play at home.

Tickets

Tickets for the games at Ball Arena start at as low as $154, however, the price increases with each game. Here are the cheapest tickets for the Nuggets home game, as of April 30:

Game 1: Starting at $154

Game 2: Starting at $153

Game 5: Starting at $164

Game 7: Starting at $189

While tickets are below $200 to get inside the arena, the cheapest seats for sale are mostly in the back. Meanwhile, seats close to courtside are going for almost $1,000 with some higher than a few thousand dollars.

The second round of the playoffs should be close, as the Nuggets and Timberwolves have gone back and forth with wins throughout the season.

If the Nuggets pull out four wins against the Timberwolves, the team will head to the Western Conference Finals.

