Scales focused on Celtic double

Liam Scales says Celtic's attention turns to putting the league title "to bed" after reaching the Scottish Cup final.

The 25-year-old admits it likely won't be plain sailing, but is eyeing a strong end to the season as Brendan Rodgers' side strive for a double.

“We are coming in strong to the last part of the season and that’s the way we like it and that’s the way we want it to be,” said the Irish defender.

“With five games left in the league we want to try and put that to bed and then deal with the cup.

“It probably won’t be that simple but that’s the plan.”

Scales has become a fixture in the Celtic defence this season, earning a spot in the PFA team of the year, following a successful loan spell at Pittodrie last year.

“I really enjoyed my time at Aberdeen and it is a great club,” he added.

“To break into the team here is brilliant. I’m delighted how the season has gone. We just need to finish the season strong in our last five league games leading into the cup final.”