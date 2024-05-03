SC high school baseball playoffs: The latest scores, schedules

The South Carolina High School League baseball playoffs begin next week, culminating with the state championship series beginning on May 18.

The S.C. Independent School Association baseball playoffs also begin next week with championship series set beginning May 13.

Here is a look at the SCHSL and SCISA schedules and matchups.

SCHSL Playoffs

Class 5A

Thursday

Upper State

District 1

Rock at Lexington

Spartanburg at TL Hanna

District 2

Dutch Fork at Fort Mill

Woodmont at Boiling Springs

District 3

Dorman at Hillcrest

Nation Ford at Blythewood

District 4

JL Mann at Byrnes

Gaffney at Clover

District 5

West Ashley at Chapin

Cane Bay at Conway

District 6

Ashley Ridge at Wando

River Bluff at Sumter

District 7

Stratford at Summerville

White Knoll at Carolina Forest

District 8

Berkeley at St. James

Socastee at Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

Wednesday

Upper State

Laurens 2, Greenwood 0

Northwestern 5, Midland Valley 3, Midland Valley eliminated

Catawba Ridge 8, North Augusta 4

Eastside 6, Greenville 3, Greenville eliminated

Indian Land 6, Airport 5 (8)

Riverside 5, Westside 3, Westside eliminated

Easley 10, Lancaster 4

Greer 4, Aiken 2

Lower State

North Myrtle Beach 5, May River 1

Bluffton 13, Irmo 8, Irmo eliminated

Lucy Beckham 3, York 2

AC Flora 2, Myrtle Beach 1, Myrtle Beach eliminated

James Island 3, Hartsville 2

Wade Hampton 13, Westwood 1, Westwood eliminated

West Florence 3, Lugoff-Elgin 0

South Florence 8 Hilton Head Island 1

Friday

Upper State

Catawba Ridge at Laurens

Eastside at Greenwood

Northwestern at North Augusta

Indian Land at Easley

Lancaster at Riverside

Greer at Airport

Lower State

North Myrtle Beach at Lucy Beckahm

Bluffton at York

May River at AC Flora

West Florence at James Island

Wade Hampton at Lugoff-Elgin

Hartsville at South Florence

Class 3A

Thursday

Upper State

District 1

Fountain Inn at Crescent

Broome at Woodruff

District 2

Union County at Blue Ridge

Pendleton at Belton-Honea Path

District 3

Wren at Daniel

Travelers Rest at Clinton

District 4

Seneca at Powdersville

Emerald at Chapman

Lower State

District 5

Beaufort at Gilbert

Lake City at Georgetown

District 6

Loris at Camden

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Philip Simmons

District 7

Dreher at Hanahan

Aynor at Darlington

District 8

Brookland-Cayce at Waccamaw

Battery Creek at Marlboro County

Class 2A

Thursday

Upper State

District 1

Ninety-Six at Strom Thurmond

Keenan at Chesnee

District 2

Mid-Carolina 5, Landrum 0

Pelion at Fairfield Central

District 3

Fox Creek 13, Abbeville 1

Eau Claire at Blacksburg

District 4

Saluda at Gray Collegiate

Liberty at Batesburg-Leesville

Lower State

District 5

Bishop England at Buford

Hampton County at Lee Central

District 6

Andrew Jackson at Barnwell

Timberland at Marion

District 7

Cheraw at Oceanside Collegiate

Mullins at Woodland

District 8

Academic Magnet at Andrews

North Central at Edisto

Saturday

District 2

Landrum vs TBD

District 3

Abbeville vs. TBD

Monday

District 2 Championship

TBD at Mid-Carolina

District 3 Championship

TBD at Fox Creek

Class A

Thursday

Upper State

District 1

Lewisville at Southside Christian

Wagener-Salley at Whitmire

District 2

St. Joseph’s at Ware Shoals

Calhoun County at CA Johnson

District 3

Christ Church at McBee

Thornwell at North

District 4

Brashier MC at Dixie

Great Falls at Williston-Elko

Lower State

District 5

Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon

District 6

Carvers Bay at Lake View

District 7

Johnsonville at Latta

Palmetto Scholars at Bamberg-Erhardt

District 8

Green Sea Floyds at Lowcountry Leadership

Hemingway at Bridges Prep

SCISA Playoffs

Class 4A

Wednesday

Trinity Collegiate 10, First Baptist 0, FB eliminated

Laurence Manning 8, Porter-Gaud 2, P-G eliminated

Friday

Pinewood Prep at Augusta Christian

Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Hammond vs. Trinity Collegiate

Class 3A

Wednesday

Carolina Academy 4, Greenwood Christian 3

John Paul II 10, Northside Christian 5

Friday

Williamsburg Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Orangeburg Prep at Hilton Head Prep

Pee Dee Academy vs. Carolina Academy

Florence Christian vs. John Paul II

Class 2A

Best-of-3 Series

Patrick Henry vs. Dillon Christian

Monday: Patrick Henry 11, Dillon Christian 0

Tuesday: Patrick Henry 14, Dillon Christian 0, PH wins series 2-0

Lee Academy vs. Calhoun Academy

Monday: Lee Academy 5, Calhoun Academy 1

Tuesday: Calhoun Academy 9, Lee Academy 4

Thursday: Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy

Dorchester Academy vs. Thomas Heyward

Monday: Dorcheser Academy 10, Thomas Heyward 7

Tuesday: Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward

Thursday: Thomas Heyward at Dorcheser Academy, if necessary

St. John’s Christian vs. Colleton Prep

Monday: St. John’s Christian 9, Colleton Prep 2

Tuesday: Colleton Prep 9, St. John’s Christian 3

Thursday: Colleton Prep at St. John’s Christian

Class A

Richard Winn (first-round bye)

Jefferson Davis vs. Wardlaw Academy

Monday: Wardlaw Academy 2, Jefferson Davis 0

Tuesday: Jefferson Davis 4, Wardlaw Academy 1

Thursday: Wardlaw Academy at Jefferson Davis

Holly Hill Academy vs. Laurens Academy

Monday: Holly Hill Academy 10, Laurens Academy 2

Tuesday: Holly Hill Academy 4, Laurens Academy 2, HH wins series, 2-0

WW King vs. Newberry Academy

Monday: Newberry Academy 24, WW King 10

Tuesday: WW King 11, Newberry Academy 1

Thursday: WW King at Newberry Academy