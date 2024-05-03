SC high school baseball playoffs: The latest scores, schedules
The South Carolina High School League baseball playoffs begin next week, culminating with the state championship series beginning on May 18.
The S.C. Independent School Association baseball playoffs also begin next week with championship series set beginning May 13.
Here is a look at the SCHSL and SCISA schedules and matchups.
SCHSL Playoffs
Class 5A
Thursday
Upper State
District 1
Rock at Lexington
Spartanburg at TL Hanna
District 2
Dutch Fork at Fort Mill
Woodmont at Boiling Springs
District 3
Dorman at Hillcrest
Nation Ford at Blythewood
District 4
JL Mann at Byrnes
Gaffney at Clover
District 5
West Ashley at Chapin
Cane Bay at Conway
District 6
Ashley Ridge at Wando
River Bluff at Sumter
District 7
Stratford at Summerville
White Knoll at Carolina Forest
District 8
Berkeley at St. James
Socastee at Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
Wednesday
Upper State
Laurens 2, Greenwood 0
Northwestern 5, Midland Valley 3, Midland Valley eliminated
Catawba Ridge 8, North Augusta 4
Eastside 6, Greenville 3, Greenville eliminated
Indian Land 6, Airport 5 (8)
Riverside 5, Westside 3, Westside eliminated
Easley 10, Lancaster 4
Greer 4, Aiken 2
Lower State
North Myrtle Beach 5, May River 1
Bluffton 13, Irmo 8, Irmo eliminated
Lucy Beckham 3, York 2
AC Flora 2, Myrtle Beach 1, Myrtle Beach eliminated
James Island 3, Hartsville 2
Wade Hampton 13, Westwood 1, Westwood eliminated
West Florence 3, Lugoff-Elgin 0
South Florence 8 Hilton Head Island 1
Friday
Upper State
Catawba Ridge at Laurens
Eastside at Greenwood
Northwestern at North Augusta
Indian Land at Easley
Lancaster at Riverside
Greer at Airport
Lower State
North Myrtle Beach at Lucy Beckahm
Bluffton at York
May River at AC Flora
West Florence at James Island
Wade Hampton at Lugoff-Elgin
Hartsville at South Florence
Class 3A
Thursday
Upper State
District 1
Fountain Inn at Crescent
Broome at Woodruff
District 2
Union County at Blue Ridge
Pendleton at Belton-Honea Path
District 3
Wren at Daniel
Travelers Rest at Clinton
District 4
Seneca at Powdersville
Emerald at Chapman
Lower State
District 5
Beaufort at Gilbert
Lake City at Georgetown
District 6
Loris at Camden
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Philip Simmons
District 7
Dreher at Hanahan
Aynor at Darlington
District 8
Brookland-Cayce at Waccamaw
Battery Creek at Marlboro County
Class 2A
Thursday
Upper State
District 1
Ninety-Six at Strom Thurmond
Keenan at Chesnee
District 2
Mid-Carolina 5, Landrum 0
Pelion at Fairfield Central
District 3
Fox Creek 13, Abbeville 1
Eau Claire at Blacksburg
District 4
Saluda at Gray Collegiate
Liberty at Batesburg-Leesville
Lower State
District 5
Bishop England at Buford
Hampton County at Lee Central
District 6
Andrew Jackson at Barnwell
Timberland at Marion
District 7
Cheraw at Oceanside Collegiate
Mullins at Woodland
District 8
Academic Magnet at Andrews
North Central at Edisto
Saturday
District 2
Landrum vs TBD
District 3
Abbeville vs. TBD
Monday
District 2 Championship
TBD at Mid-Carolina
District 3 Championship
TBD at Fox Creek
Class A
Thursday
Upper State
District 1
Lewisville at Southside Christian
Wagener-Salley at Whitmire
District 2
St. Joseph’s at Ware Shoals
Calhoun County at CA Johnson
District 3
Christ Church at McBee
Thornwell at North
District 4
Brashier MC at Dixie
Great Falls at Williston-Elko
Lower State
District 5
Hannah-Pamplico at East Clarendon
District 6
Carvers Bay at Lake View
District 7
Johnsonville at Latta
Palmetto Scholars at Bamberg-Erhardt
District 8
Green Sea Floyds at Lowcountry Leadership
Hemingway at Bridges Prep
SCISA Playoffs
Class 4A
Wednesday
Trinity Collegiate 10, First Baptist 0, FB eliminated
Laurence Manning 8, Porter-Gaud 2, P-G eliminated
Friday
Pinewood Prep at Augusta Christian
Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall
Hammond vs. Trinity Collegiate
Class 3A
Wednesday
Carolina Academy 4, Greenwood Christian 3
John Paul II 10, Northside Christian 5
Friday
Williamsburg Academy at Hilton Head Christian
Orangeburg Prep at Hilton Head Prep
Pee Dee Academy vs. Carolina Academy
Florence Christian vs. John Paul II
Class 2A
Best-of-3 Series
Patrick Henry vs. Dillon Christian
Monday: Patrick Henry 11, Dillon Christian 0
Tuesday: Patrick Henry 14, Dillon Christian 0, PH wins series 2-0
Lee Academy vs. Calhoun Academy
Monday: Lee Academy 5, Calhoun Academy 1
Tuesday: Calhoun Academy 9, Lee Academy 4
Thursday: Calhoun Academy at Lee Academy
Dorchester Academy vs. Thomas Heyward
Monday: Dorcheser Academy 10, Thomas Heyward 7
Tuesday: Dorchester Academy at Thomas Heyward
Thursday: Thomas Heyward at Dorcheser Academy, if necessary
St. John’s Christian vs. Colleton Prep
Monday: St. John’s Christian 9, Colleton Prep 2
Tuesday: Colleton Prep 9, St. John’s Christian 3
Thursday: Colleton Prep at St. John’s Christian
Class A
Richard Winn (first-round bye)
Jefferson Davis vs. Wardlaw Academy
Monday: Wardlaw Academy 2, Jefferson Davis 0
Tuesday: Jefferson Davis 4, Wardlaw Academy 1
Thursday: Wardlaw Academy at Jefferson Davis
Holly Hill Academy vs. Laurens Academy
Monday: Holly Hill Academy 10, Laurens Academy 2
Tuesday: Holly Hill Academy 4, Laurens Academy 2, HH wins series, 2-0
WW King vs. Newberry Academy
Monday: Newberry Academy 24, WW King 10
Tuesday: WW King 11, Newberry Academy 1
Thursday: WW King at Newberry Academy