What they’re saying nationally about Eagles as team opens training camp

Training camp is officially underway for the Philadelphia Eagles, as rookies and veterans reported to the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday.

The season’s first practice took place on Wednesday, and the Birds won’t have back-to-back training days in the first two weeks.

As the Eagles kick off camp, we’ve gathered some top talking points ahead of Week 2.

Stephen A. Smith

The ESPN NBA analyst, host of First Take and network workhorse called Hurts the best quarterback in the entire NFC.

Sal Paolantonio

The veteran NFL reporter echoed the sentiment that Brian Johnson’s stint as offensive coordinator could be a one shot deal to his rising status in the NFL coaching ranks.

Sal Pal says #Eagles OC Brian Johnson is on the fast track to becoming on HC someday.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nsg0S9yN4z — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) July 26, 2023

Sal Paolantonio

Sal Pal believes the Eagles have the best of everything and can win the Super Bowl.

Sports Illustrated

The star on defense was second-team All-Pro James Bradberry

The Athletic

Eagles using confetti, disappointment from Super Bowl as motivation as camp begins.

NJ.com

Jalen Hurts is ‘embracing his uniqueness’ as a quarterback.

Darius Slay and Matt Patricia

After having beef during their time in Detroit, Slay and Patricia have put the negativity behind them for the betterment of the team.

“Me and him talked man to man,” Slay told reporters on Friday. “We’ve got a great understanding. We both want to win. He’s here to help me get better. He wants to get better as a coach, so we’re in good hands right now.”

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire