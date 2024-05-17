Saxx Adds Caddie John Jackson to Its Group of Ball Masters

With rare exceptions, caddies get very little respect on the golf course. But Saxx, the men’s underwear and basics brand, is out to change that.

The brand last year stepped up to sponsor a foursome of professional caddies — Geno Bonnalie, Aaron Flener, John Limanti and Joel Stock — and in April added John Ellis, Wyndham Clark’s caddie, to the list.

Now the Vancouver-based Saxx has brought one more caddie into its fold: John Jackson, who works for PGA club professional Michael Block.

All told, the group is known as the Ball Masters, a double entendre that Saxx said was born out of a shared devotion to ball security. The intent for sponsoring the men is that they are often the unsung heroes of the game, supporting the players who receive a base salary and typically 10 percent of the purse if their golfer wins and less if they come in lower on the leader board.

For this new deal, Jackson will wear Saxx shorts, polos, sweatshirts and underwear on and off the course during the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., and the Charles Schwab Challenge which will be held at the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas, over Memorial Day weekend. Its appearance at the PGA Championship marks the first time the Saxx logo will be visible on the course during a PGA Tour event.

Saxx is the inventor of the BallPark Pouch, a patented 3D hammock-shaped design intended to be chafe-free and comfortable.

