Savion Red, junior Texas running back, to enter transfer portal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a position change and situational usage in the backfield last season, Texas’ Savion Red intends on transferring.

A&P Sports Agency, who represents Red for his Name, Image and Likeness deals, confirmed national media reports that he will leave the Longhorns. Red rushed for 131 yards on 30 carries with a touchdown last season, mostly in fourth-and-short and goal line situations out of a single-wing “wildcat” formation. Red came to Texas during his freshman season in 2022 as a wide receiver before being converted into a running back before last season.

SPRING GAME: Manning, Owens each throw 3 TDs in Orange-White spring game

Following the Orange-White spring football game April 20, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said he and the coaching staff would have exit interviews with all the players to let them know where they stand within the program. Sarkisian said he wants to be honest and upfront about someone’s future with the program, and sometimes that leads to players trying to find another place to play.

It’s not that Red wasn’t effective when he was used — he averaged 4.4 yards per carry and typically didn’t need to gain a lot because of the short-yardage situations — the Longhorns simply have a loaded backfield.

With CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue expected to get the bulk of the carries, sophomore Tre Wisner and freshmen recruits Christian Clark and Jerrick Gibson are also vying for carries. Ky Woods, a junior running back who saw some action in the spring game, also plans on transferring.

