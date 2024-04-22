Savannah Marshall’s MMA debut opponent revealed as full 2024 PFL Europe 2 lineup announced

British boxing champion Savannah Marshalll’s opponent for her debut in mixed martial arts has been revealed – and it’s someone right at her level.

The PFL announced Monday that Marshall will meet Brazilian Mirela Vargas at 2024 PFL Europe 2. The event, which will be headlined by Marshall’s debut, is set for June 8 at Utilita Arena in New Castle, England.

Vargas, 26, is 1-2 as a professional fighter. She won her pro debut in 2021 by 12-second knockout, but then she didn’t compete again until 2023, losing by submission in both bouts under the Iron Man MMA banner.

Marshall, 32, is the IBF, WBA, WBO, and The Ring women’s super middleweight champion with a 13-1 professional boxing record. Her lone career loss came against fellow PFL fighter Claressa Shields. She most recently competed in July 2023 when she won a majority decision vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn. Now Marshall looks to make a name for herself in the world of MMA.

Along with Marshall’s opponent, the promotion also announced the full lineup for PFL Europe 2, which can be seen below:

Savannah Marshall (Debut) vs. Mirela Vargas (1-2)

Kane Mousah (14-6) vs. Dylan Tuke (7-4)

Jack Grant (19-8) vs. Charlie Leary (17-13-1) – welterweight regular season

Dean Garnett (12-2-1) vs. Ayton De Paepe (12-4) – bantamweight regular season

Shanelle Dyer (4-0) vs. Mariam Torchinava (9-2) – women’s flyweight regular season

Ibragim Ibragimov (6-0) vs. Josh Reed (13-8)

Frans Mlambo (15-6) vs. Luke Shanks (10-4) – bantamweight regular season

Lizzy Gevers (3-1) vs. Sammy-Jo Luxton (2-0) – women’s flyweight regular season

Mark Ewen (5-0) vs. Mathias Poiron (7-1)

Khurshed Kakhorov (12-1) vs. Bondo Kikadze (8-3-1) – bantamweight regular season

Valentina Scatizzi (2-2) vs. Marie Loiseau (6-4) – women’s flyweight regular season

Ben Woolliss (2-0) vs. Maher Belkhadir (1-1)

Alexander Luster (7-1) vs. Alperen Karabulut (10-3, 1 NC)

Dee Begley (4-5) vs. Paulina Wisniewska (2-0)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie