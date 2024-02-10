Sauce Gardner: An Aaron Rodgers pass left burn marks on my gloves

Say what you will about Aaron Rodgers away for the football field (and I sometimes do), but the guy continues to be a special quarterback talent.

Jets teammate Sauce Gardner, appearing this week on PFT Live, gave us an explanation of just how good Rodgers is.

"He’s a true leader," Gardner told Chris Simms and me. "It’s always great to have him around. He the best quarterback I've ever seen, I've ever played with. The things he does and the throws he can make, like, I've never seen them before. Not in a game, not in practice with my other quarterbacks. I’ve just never seen them."

We asked for something specific that Rodgers does to set him apart.

"He's gonna zip the ball," Sauce said. "I remember this one play in practice, he threw the ball to the receiver. I almost picked it. My hands are there. The ball went through my hands. My gloves had burned, like burn marks on them. It went that fast. I couldn't believe it. I'm like, ‘Bro this is the first time this has ever happened.' Like, he's just different."

Indeed he is. Hopefully for the Jets, they'll get a full season of it in 2024, and not just four snaps.