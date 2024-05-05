SATURDAY'S HS BASEBALL: Kelly, Scranton top Mid Valley

Thor Kelly had two hits, including a double, and four RBIs as Scranton defeated Mid Valley, 7-5, in a Lackawanna League Division I-II crossover baseball game Saturday at Mid Valley.

Joe McIntyre added two hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Parker Woznick chipped in two hits and one run for the Knights.

Zach Angelo had three hits, including a double, one RBI and two runs, while Jake Bondy added two hits, including a home run, one RBI and two runs for the Spartans.

Scranton 7, Mid Valley 5

Scranton 033 010 0 — 7

Mid Valley 020 100 2 — 5

WP: Ethan Scotch 5⅔IP, 8H, 3R, 3ER, 4BB, 2SO

LP: Jordan Ricciardi 4⅓IP, 3H, 7R, 7ER, 6BB, 2SO

2B: Lorenzo Hernandez (MV), Zach Angelo (MV), Thor Kelly (SCR) 2.

HR: Jake Bondy (MV).

Records: SCR 8-8, MV 9-6

Abington Heights 15, Easton 7

At Easton, Mark Nazar led Abington Heights with three hits, four RBIs and a run as the Comets defeated Easton in a nonleague game.

Jake Lenahan, Brock Pentasuglio and Ryan Nealon each added two hits for Abington Heights.

Abington Heights 15, Easton 7

Abington Heights 103 702 2 — 15

Easton 310 003 0 — 7

WP: Reece Weinberg 3IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 3BB, 2SO

LP: A Secero 0IP, 6H, 7R, 7ER, 0BB, 0SO

2B: N Fuller (EAS).

Record: 12-3

Western Wayne 12, Forest City 2

At Western Wayne, Jamie Chapman had four hits, fives RBIs and one run to lead the Wildcats to a victory over Forest City.

Ethan Lamberton had a home run and a double, four RBIs and two runs, while Damion Glackin and Ethan Grodack each had two hits, including a double, one RBI and one run for Western Wayne.

Max Urbas had two hits, including a double, for the Foresters.

Western Wayne 12, Forest City 2

Forest City 101 00 — 2

Western Wayne 331 32 — 12

WP: Lance Maiocco 4IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 2SO

LP: Max Urbas 4IP, 15H, 12R, 11ER, 3BB, 7SO

2B: Ethan Grodack (WW), Ethan Lamberton (WW), Max Urbas (FC), Damion Glackin (WW) 2.

HR: Ethan Lamberton (WW).

Records: WW 6-11; FC 0-14

Lakeland 10, Carbondale Area 5

At Carbondale Area, David Naniewicz had two hits and three runs to lead Lakeland to a victory over the Chargers in a Division II-III crossover.

Jake McFarland had two hits, including a double, three RBIs and a run, while Dylan Patuk added one hits, two RBIs and a run.

Xander Keill paced Carbondale Area with two hits and a run.

Lakeland 10, Carbondale Area 5

Lakeland 002 014 3 — 10

Carbondale Area 200 010 2 — 5

WP: Alex Woodward 4IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 4BB, 5SO

LP: Robert Waters 3IP, 7H, 8R, 3ER, 2BB, 2SO

2B: Krystel Calderon (CAR), Jake McFarland (LAK) 2.

Records: LAK 4-10, CA 6-9

Susquehanna 8, Northeast Bradford 0

At Northeast Bradford, Colton Stone struck out nine as Susquehanna secured a shutout.

Drew Hennessey added three hits, while William Marcy chipped in two for the Sabers.

Susquehanna 8, Northeast Bradford 0

Susquehanna 030 302 0 — 8

Northeast Bradford 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Colton Stone 7IP, 5H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 9SO

LP: Clay Wiggins 3IP, 4H, 4R, 4ER, 1BB, 3SO

2B: William Marcy (SUS).

3B: Jackson Maby (SUS).

HR: Matthew Callender (SUS).

Record: SUS 6-6

Lake-Lehman 6, Honesdale 2

At Honesdale, Tanner Evans had two hits and a run to lead Lake-Lehman to a nonleague win over the Hornets.

Sam Finarelli and Von Voelker each had a hit and an RBI, while Chris Sholtis added a double for the Black Knights.

Travis Beisner had two hits, including a double, and one run, while Jack Eisele added two hits and an RBI for Honesdale.

Lake-Lehman 6, Honesdale 2

Lake-Lehman 420 000 0 — 6

Honesdale 000 110 0 — 2

WP: Chris Sholtis 3IP, 5H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 3SO

LP: Brody Patrisso 3IP, 5H, 6R, 2ER, 2BB, 7SO

2B: Peter Modrovsky (HON), Travis Beisner (HON), Chris Sholtis (LL).

Record: HON 10-5

Bethlehem Catholic 11, North Pocono 1

At Bethlehem Catholic, Josh Staples had two hits, including a double, and one run in a nonleague loss.

Aidan Bassi added a hit and an RBI for the Trojans.

Bethlehem Catholic 11, North Pocono 1

North Pocono 100 000 0 — 1

Bethlehem Catholic 070 130 x — 11

WP: Bryce Blawn 5IP, 5H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 4SO

LP: PJ Egner 1⅔IP, 3H, 5R, 5ER, 2BB, 1SO

2B: Josh Staples (NP), Dylan Pyle (BC).

HR: Caden Deegan (BC).

Record: NP 7-9