Saturday's gossip: Henderson, Guimaraes, Slot, Amoura, Flick

The future of 33-year-old England midfielder Jordan Henderson at Ajax has been cast into doubt after the Dutch side failed to qualify for the Champions League for a second consecutive season. (Athletic - subscription required)

Reports linking 26-year-old Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer are incorrect and the French side are not interested in signing the Brazilian. (Mail)

Dutch manager Arne Slot is set to move into Jurgen Klopp's current house in Formby when he succeeds the German as Liverpool boss. (Mirror)

Liverpool could hand Slot an early boost at the start of his Anfield career with the signing of 24-year-old Algeria forward Mohamed Amoura from Union Saint-Giloise. (TEAMtalk)

Bayern Munich have opened talks with former their head coach Hansi Flick over a return to management and replacing Thomas Tuchel. (Sky Germany)

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 25, will be the highest paid player at Real Madrid if he signs for the club following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain. (RMCsport)

Mbappe's departure will save PSG €220m (£189m) despite the striker leaving on a free transfer. (Sky Sports)

Talks over a new deal between Barcelona and their 20-year-old Spanish midfielder Marc Casado have been progressing since April. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barca face opposition from Arsenal and Juventus for a deal with Real Sociedad for 25-year-old Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 26, says his Arsenal career is likely to be over after spending this season on loan with Real Sociedad. (Athletic - subscription required)