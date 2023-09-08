Saturday Xfinity race at Kansas: Start time, weather, TV info

The NASCAR Xfinity Series closes out the regular season with a Saturday afternoon race at Kansas Speedway on NBC and Peacock.

Two spots are currently open in the playoffs. Daniel Hemric will clinch one when he takes the green flag to start the race. Riley Herbst holds the final spot but is only one point above the cutline. Parker Kligerman is the first driver out of the playoffs.

Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs and Chase Briscoe have won the last three Xfinity races at Kansas. None of them will be in the lineup. Two-time Kansas winner Brandon Jones and 2018 winner John Hunter Nemechek are the only drivers on the grid who have visited Victory Lane at the 1.5-mile track.

Toyota drivers have won 11 of the 23 Xfinity races at Kansas, including eight of the past 11. Chevrolet won last season with Gragson. Ford last won in 2020 with Briscoe.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Kevin McCullar at 3:23 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:34 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. ... Driver introductions begin at 2:55 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Pastor Micah Hayes from Blue Valley Church at 3:15 p.m. ... the national anthem will be performed by Youth Chorus of Kansas City at 3:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 10:35 a.m. on USA and the NBC Sports App.

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 3 p.m. on NBC and Peacock … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast at 3 p.m.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 degrees. High of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

LAST TIME: Heavy rainfall at the track led to NASCAR shortening the race to 93 laps. Jones led four laps after starting from the pole. Gibbs won the opening stage while leading 66 laps. Gragson was declared the winner after he led 20 laps and won stage 2. Justin Allgaier finished second. Gibbs, Jones and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.

