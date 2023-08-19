Saturday NASCAR schedule at Watkins Glen International

Two of the national NASCAR series will be in action Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and race at the 2.45-mile road course. Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday's race.

Four Cup drivers will pull double duty during the road course weekend. Kyle Busch will return to the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for his third Xfinity start of the season. Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota one week after winning the Xfinity race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain will make his sixth Xfinity start of the season — his fifth in the No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet. Alex Bowman will make his first Xfinity start of the season in the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Watkins Glen Saturday schedule

Weather

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees. A high of 76 degrees and a 0% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, Aug. 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity