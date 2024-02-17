Saturday NASCAR schedule at Daytona

The Xfinity Series is scheduled to be on track Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Cup teams are scheduled to practice for the final time ahead of Sunday's Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on Fox). Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to qualify and race while kicking off the season.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the Xfinity race at Daytona. Hill has won the last two season-opening Xfinity races.

The Xfinity lineup will include last season's ARCA champion Jesse Love, who moves up to Xfinity. Hailie Deegan also moves to Xfinity after three seasons in the Truck Series.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 62 degrees and a 94 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

6 a.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

