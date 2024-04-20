Saturday Cup, Xfinity schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Two of the national NASCAR series are on track Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Xfinity teams race at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Cup teams qualify for Sunday's 500-mile race. ARCA Menards Series teams also will be on track for a Saturday afternoon race.

Saturday marks the 36th Xfinity race at Talladega. Jeb Burton is the defending winner. Burton has two wins at Talladega since 2021. AJ Allmendinger is the only other driver in the lineup with an Xfinity win at Talladega.

NASCAR Xfinity Series King of Tough 250

Jesse Love, Austin Hill emphasize teamwork in RCR’s new era

Jesse Love and Austin Hill form Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity lineup.

Austin Hill, who leads the series with six wins on drafting style tracks, has not finished better than 14th at Talladega in four starts.

Chevrolet has won the last nine Xfinity races at Talladega with Kaulig Racing delivering four of those wins. Ford has not won an Xfinity race at Talladega since 2017. Toyota has not won since 2014.

Saturday marks the third race of the Dash 4 Cash program. Sam Mayer, Ryan Sieg, Justin Allgaier and Allmendinger are the four drivers competing for the $100,000 bonus.

Talladega Superspeedway Saturday Schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Cloudy skies with possible rain showers throughout the day. A high of 75 degrees and a 50% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Chase Elliott builds upon Texas win as NASCAR heads to Talladega

Chase Elliott: “We still want to be better. I think we have room for improvement.”

Saturday, April 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. — ARCA

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity