Saturday bowl tracker: Jacksonville State gives up three defensive TDs, still wins New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State beat Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jacksonville State got a bowl game win in its first season at the top level of college football.

The Gamecocks somehow gave up three defensive touchdowns to Louisiana and still beat the Ragin’ Cajuns 34-31 in overtime. Jacksonville State turned the ball over four times in total, but got a game-tying score with less than two minutes to go in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Garrison Rippa then kicked the winning field goal after Louisiana missed its field goal attempt in overtime.

Louisiana opened the scoring in the first quarter with a fumble return for a TD and also had two pick-6s. The second came in the fourth quarter with 5:32 to go as Tyree Skipper put Louisiana up 7 after picking off a pass and running 43 yards for a score.

But Zion Webb found Perry Carter with 1:46 to go to tie the game and send it to overtime for Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks finish 2023 at 9-4 under former Michigan and West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez. It was their first season at the top level of college football and only made the New Orleans Bowl because there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams with six wins or more. Teams in their first or second seasons at the FBS level are ineligible for bowl games.

Louisiana finishes the season at 6-7.

Ohio wins Myrtle Beach Bowl

Ohio jumped to a 27-0 lead on the way to a 41-21 win over Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday.

The Bobcats led 20-0 after the first half of the first game of bowl season, despite playing without QB Kurtis Rourke and other key offensive pieces. Rourke announced earlier in the week that he is transferring to Indiana. He was the 2022 MAC offensive player of the year.

QB Parker Navarro started in Rourke's place, and running back Rickey Hunt rushed 17 times for 115 yards and four touchdowns as the Bobcats finished the season 10-3. The victory gives Ohio back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in school history.

In fact, Ohio has won 10 games in just four seasons. It’s an incredible feat for coach Tim Albin after the Bobcats were 3-9 in his first season replacing Frank Solich in 2021.

Georgia Southern finishes the season at 6-7. QB Davis Brin threw three interceptions as the Eagles committed five turnovers. Those turnovers meant GSU was forced to attempt a last-ditch comeback that had little hope after Ohio was up by four scores early in the third quarter.