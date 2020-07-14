Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara among the biggest snubs in 'Madden NFL 21' running back ratings

Fantasy players know Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara are two of the most dangerous players in football when they get the ball in their hands. The “Madden” rating adjusters mostly agree, but it still feels like both Barkley and Kamara got snubbed in the “Madden NFL 21” ratings.

Those ratings — which were released Tuesday — have Barkley as the fifth best running back in the game. Kamara is tied for eighth. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey leads the way with a perfect 99 rating.

RB ratings in Madden 21 🍿 @brgridiron



▪️ McCaffrey: 99

▪️ Henry: 93

▪️ Chubb: 92

▪️ Zeke: 92

▪️ Saquon: 91

▪️ Cook: 91

▪️ Jones: 90

▪️ Mixon: 89

▪️ Jacobs: 88

▪️ Kamara: 88 pic.twitter.com/ujhUp5Lux8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 14, 2020

Derrick Henry sits second with a 93. He’s followed by a 92 rated Nick Chubb. Ezekiel Elliott sits fourth at 92. Barkley and Dalvin Cook are tied for fifth with a 91 rating.

On the surface, complaining about a 91 for Barkley and an 88 for Kamara sounds silly. Those are both high ratings. But there’s a case to be made both players deserve to rate higher at the position. Despite his youth and injury last season, Barkley is considered one of the best running backs in the game. There’s a case he belongs in the top-3 at the position. He’s not far off from that, but it still feels like his ability is being slept on by the “Madden” ratings adjusters, at least compared to some other running backs around the league.

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders was fairly satisfied with Barkley’s ranking, though believes “Madden” got Barkley’s ball carrier vision stat wrong.

I think @EAMaddenNFL got @saquon stats about right. But you have to think about giving my man more credit on carrier vision. Hard to think of 85 men who see it better... Think I know a #RatingsAdjuster pic.twitter.com/YVn6uABtks — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) July 14, 2020

The 23-year-old Barkley agreed, retweeting Sanders’ tweet.

Kamara, 24, had a down year by his lofty standards, but injuries likely played a role in that. Kamara was limited by ankle and knee issues, and said he played the 2019 NFL season on one leg. Despite that, he still put up 797 rushing yards and 533 receiving yards in 14 games. He’s also a major candidate to see his touchdowns increase in 2020 after scoring just six touchdowns in 2019. Kamara scored 13 touchdowns his rookie season and 18 touchdowns in his sophomore year.

While Kamara was disappointed with his injury rating, he was satisfied with his 88 overall rating.

lol y’all hit me wit the injury rating.. i like it doe https://t.co/RcOuuQlLOG — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) July 14, 2020

“Madden NFL 21” revealed its quarterback ratings Monday. Patrick Mahomes led the way with a perfect 99. He was followed by Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson. The biggest snub at quarterback might have been Deshaun Watson, who ranks eighth at the position.

That’s quite the list of snubbed players. We feel pretty confident saying Barkley, Kamara and Watson will all rank higher in next year’s version of the game.

