Santana Moss likes what he sees in two Commanders rookies

First impressions are important in life.

What did former Redskins receiver Santana Moss think this week when he first watched Commanders’ first-round draft choice, quarterback Jayden Daniels?

“First, things looked well. I don’t like to get too high on a kid,” said Moss. I don’t like to put too much pressure on anybody; it doesn’t matter who you are.”

Moss was a guest with the Team 980 show host, Craig Hoffman, on Thursday.

“Looked like a quarterback; looked like a second overall pick quarterback. Some of the things that was glaring was his footwork, how that ball jumped out of his hand. Those things like that, you either got it or you don’t.”

“When you look at a kid that they talk so much about, and that dynamic was because of how well he ran the football, they never try to highlight how well he threw the football.”

Moss told Hoffman he thinks Daniels has shown the ability to both throw and move well, and that is going to be so important because defensive pressure comes so often from those getting bigger and faster.

Hoffman added that he liked how the coaching staff efficiently used the time that all four quarterbacks were passing and how one phase of a drill led to another phase of the game.

With the Jets and Redskins, Moss recalled how he was coached well on some teams and not so well on others. He thought watching the energy and intensity of Dan Quinn might also help explain why the Dallas defense improved in 2021 upon his arrival.

Catching 732 NFL passes for 10,283 yards and 66 touchdowns, Moss knows how to play receiver in the NFL. He told Hoffman he liked what he saw from third-round pick, receiver Luke McCaffrey.

“Every cut, every plant is very violent.” Moss pointed out he could already see McCaffrey has a discipline and a motor. “He doesn’t look like a rookie right now. It’s early, I’m not trying to get too far ahead of myself, but I like what I see.”

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire