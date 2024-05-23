Santa Cruz Warriors named G-League ‘Franchise of the Year’

The Santa Cruz Warriors have been named the 2024 G-League Franchise of the Year. The award marks the third time in the last four years that Santa Cruz has won the award. The work being done by both the Golden State Warriors and Santa Cruz has been paying dividends in recent years, with Lester Quinones and Usman Garuba the latest players to come through the pipeline.

Santa Cruz finished the G-League season with a top-three record. They won 39 of their 50 games. They have consistently been one of the better teams in the G-League’s Western Conference and have been used as a reliable developmental tool by their Bay Area counterparts.

The Warriors PR department released a statement shortly after the award was announced by the G-League.

The @GLeagueWarriors have been recognized as the 2023-24 NBA G League Franchise of the Year—the team’s fourth such honor and third in the last four years: pic.twitter.com/yYavZ3yJ9l — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 23, 2024

The Santa Cruz Warriors will undoubtedly be looking to build upon their already lofty standards next season and in the years to come, as they continue to be a torch bearer for the G-League and for the Warriors as a reliable developmental environment for younger talents.

