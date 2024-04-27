San Francisco 49ers select Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni in 2024 NFL Draft

Former University of Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni was selected with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night.

He’s KU’s highest-drafted player since Aqib Talib was selected by Tampa Bay in Round 1 in 2008.

Puni is the first Kansas player drafted since linebacker Kyron Johnson was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Puni is also the fourth Jayhawk drafted since 2018.

Puni, a senior from St. Charles, Missouri, was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season. At 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, he will likely play as a tackle for the 49ers — though he’s played at guard before.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, Puni is projected to “eventually be an average starter” on an NFL O-line.

Before the 2022 season, Puni transferred to Kansas from Tennessee Tech. Prior to his time at Tennessee Tech, he played four seasons at Central Missouri. He earned honorable mention all-conference honors in 2019 after starting all 13 games at left tackle for the Mules.

Last season, Puni started all 13 games for KU at left tackle. He earned a PFF grade of 80.6 for the 2023 season.