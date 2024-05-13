San Diego Wave FC’s Hanna Lundkvist scores first goal in NWSL with weekend draw

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Wave FC defender Hanna Lundkvist scored her first-ever goal with the team and the National Women’s Soccer League during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against New York/New Jersey Gotham FC.

The 21-year-old earned the equalizer in the 64th minute of play after the Wave put on continuous attacking pressure, allowing midfielder Savannah McCaskill to hit an in-swinging corner kick that found the Swedish player’s head.

The other point earned by Gotham FC came 25 minutes into the game when forward Jenna Nighswonger passed to forward Ella Stevens, who then hit a volley into the back of the net.

Lundkvist joined the Wave earlier this year from Club Atlético de Madrid of Liga F in exchange for an undisclosed fee. She signed a one-year contract with the club, which included a mutual option for the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old joined Atlético de Madri in December 2021, making 23 appearances in her three seasons with the club. She made her NWSL debut with the Wave earlier this year.

She began her professional career in 2018 with her hometown club, Djurö-Vindö IF, before moving on to join Stockholm’s Hammarby Football in 2019. In 66 appearances with the team, the defender scored six goals.

Lundkvist has also played on the international stage, making her Swedish national team debut with the U-23 side in September 2021. She went on to make her first debut with the senior national team in a friendly match against Australia.

The forward was also named to the 23-player squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but was later removed due to an injury.

“Hanna is an excellent fit and will be a great addition to our group. Her quality and international experience will all serve her well here in San Diego,” Wave FC General Manager Molly Downtain said in a release on the defender’s addition to the roster.

