San Diego State Lady Aztecs in first place of Mountain West, gear up for final home series

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego State knows a thing or two about momentum on the diamond. The Aztecs softball team has won 17 of their last 20 games, and are currently leading in first place in the Mountain West.

A battle is on the horizon for the Red and Black, as gear up to host second-place Nevada in their final home series.

“The unwillingness to go down easy, we’ve had some really exciting comeback wins in the last three weeks.. and that tells us that we can compete with anyone and that we’re not afraid to fall behind,” Head Coach Stacey Nuveman-Deniz reflecting the team’s resilience and holding the first place lead in the Mountain West.

Following the series finale against Nevada, 9 seniors will be honored for the Aztecs.

“I’m not ready yet, but I mean it is what it is and it’s life and I think it’s you just another way of God telling me you’ve been here for 5 years it’s time to move on,” Aztecs Mac Barbara laughingly saying when discussing her emotions regarding Senior Day. Barbara leads the team in multiple categories offensively, including batting average and homeruns.

A duo hailing from Chula Vista also giving SDSU a boost in the box, Mater Dei alum Alyssa Garcia and Bonita Vista alum LaLa Macario who used to play against each other now rep the same threads. Garcia batting an impressive .323 and Macario leads the team in hits.

The Aztecs continue their sights on winning the Mountain West Championship and hope to make a deep postseason run, until then SDSU will hope to soak in their final home series.. following Nevada the Aztecs will make the trip to UNLV for their last regular season series.

A redemption season as well for SDSU. Last year, the ladies were just one win shy of reaching the Women’s College World Series.

“I’ve been wanting to get redemption for the moment that we missed out on and honestly there’s no better way to do it then the girls you had last year to do it with again..so it’s kinda like a second chance and you know if we just keep doing what we’re doing and playing the way that we’re playing I think we’ll get there,” Barbara on another chance at a run.

The first game of the final home series against Nevada is slated for Friday at 6 p.m.

