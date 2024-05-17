San Diego FC and Club Tijuana announce five-year partnership

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Two professional soccer clubs are partnering up to establish a football cultural celebration that will include an annual competition to happen over five years.

San Diego FC and Club Tijuana, also known as Xolos, announced the five-year partnership on Thursday. It is said to be the first of its kind between a Major League Soccer and Liga MX club.

Xolos won the Liga MX title in 2012 and play out of Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Baja California.

Starting next year, matches in the five-year competition will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The goal of the collaboration is not only provide entertainment in the form of professional football, but also to give both teams an opportunity to engage with fans on community service projects.

Each of the annual matches will be produced, promoted and presented by SDFC, according to Thursday’s release. The annual match will be included in the SDFC season ticket memberships.

SDFC and Xolos are also planning to add entertainment and fiesta elements to the annual events. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

