Sam Walters plans to enter transfer portal after one season with Alabama basketball

Alabama basketball forward Sam Walters plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3.

Walters joins Rylan Griffen, Kris Parker and Davin Cosby as Alabama's four scholarship players who have either entered the transfer portal or plan to enter. Alabama's season ended in early April with the first trip to the Final Four in program history.

Walters was one of the top 3-point shooters on the Crimson Tide's roster this past season at 39.4%. He was a reserve player, though, averaging 12.3 minutes per game. He saw time in 37 games during his freshman season at Alabama, averaging 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.2 steals.

The 6-foot-10, 198-pound forward is from The Villages, Florida.

With Walters expected to depart, that leaves Alabama with 12 scholarship players for next season. That number continues to change almost daily, though. The Crimson Tide has added two transfers in Houston Mallette and Chris Youngblood with more expected to join. Plus, players such as Mark Sears and Grant Nelson still need to make NBA Draft decisions. There could also be more entries into the portal. So that number of scholarship players remains fluid.

