Salah caught up in substitution row after scoring SCREAMER for Egypt

Salah caught up in substitution row after scoring SCREAMER for Egypt

Mohamed Salah scored a brilliant individual goal on the occasion of his 100th cap for Egypt to rescue a draw against Guinea Bissau in the African World Cup qualification phase.

The Liverpool winger weaved in from the right wing in his characteristic style before unleashing an unstoppable shot beyond the Guinea Bissau goalkeeper Manuel Balde.

It was enough to preserve Egypt’s unbeaten record in the African qualifiers, but the first time they’ve dropped points in four matches following three successive victories at the outset of the campaign.

Mohamed Salah Egypt

Salah caught up in substitution row after scoring SCREAMER for Egyptby Peter Staunton

Goncalo Inacio Liverpool

Conditions REVEALED for Liverpool to sign £51m defender this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Luis Diaz, Liverpool

'Almost impossible' - Barcelona NOT able to sign Liverpool forward this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Lyon forward Mama Balde gave Guinea Bissau a shock first-half lead at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau before Egypt coach Hossam Hassam rang in the changes, leading to Salah’s goal.

The two-time African footballer of the year has now scored 57 goals in 100 international caps and is the all-time leading scorer in CAF World Cup qualifiers with 16.

Egypt resume their qualification matches in March against Ethiopia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egypt National Team (@egyptnt)

It was claimed after the game that Salah REFUSED his manager's request to be substituted during the game, an assertion quickly denied by the Egyptian Football Association.

"There is absolutely no truth to the rumours that Mohamed Salah refused to leave the pitch," a statement from the EFA carried by KingFut said.

"Salah was not going to be substituted off in the first place. Hossam Hassan was content with only bringing on Nasser Maher."

He also upset some fans by missing a good chance late on, being saved by Balde in goal.

Mohamed Salah with a worldie for Egypt 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Aat7gYyyi4 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 11, 2024

The forward, who turns 32 later this week, will now finally get some much-needed rest after a gruelling season.

Salah suffered a hamstring injury on international duty in January and hasn’t looked his usual self since then.

Arne Slot wants his Liverpool players back in pre-season by the start of July, meaning the Egypt talisman will barely have three weeks off before being expected back by his club.

There are also diplomatic negotiations brewing in regard to Egypt’s Olympic Games campaign, with the side desiring Salah as one of their overage players.

If Salah features in the Olympics, he would be in international action up until the week before the new Premier League season starts.

Salah contract ticks down

Salah’s contract situation looms over everything at the moment with his terms expiring in 2025 and no breakthrough reached over a new deal.

Liverpool’s top earner has been the subject of transfer uncertainty due to interest from Saudi Arabia and this summer may be the final time the Reds can cash in on their 211-goal hero.

It’s believed that Salah would like to remain on Merseyside but whether Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards intend to extend his contract is not yet known.

For their part Liverpool have been linked with younger wingers who could ultimately end up replacing Salah on the right side of the attack in Mohammed Kudus, Dario Osorio, Michael Olise and Brajan Gruda.

How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Southgate gives Alexander-Arnold No.8 shirt and hands Liverpool MASSIVE problemby Sam McGuire

How to watch SEVEN Liverpool transfer targets at Euro 2024 this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray