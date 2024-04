The Saints worked out former Giants offensive Shane Lemieux, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lemieux, 26, ended last season on injured reserve after tearing a biceps during an October practice. He appeared in four games with one start in 2023.

The Giants made him a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Lemieux has appeared in 18 games with 12 starts in his career. Nine of his starts came during his rookie season.