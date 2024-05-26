Saints win triggers permanent Harwood-Bellis move

Taylor Harwood-Bellis made 46 appearances on loan at Southampton this season, scoring twice [Rex Features]

Southampton's Championship play-off final victory over Leeds has triggered a £20million permanent transfer for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Adam Armstrong's first-half winner was enough to seal a 1-0 victory for Saints at Wembley on Sunday and send them back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

Centre-back Harwood-Bellis joined Southampton on deadline day last summer in a loan deal that included an obligation to buy, with the clause coming into effect if the south coast club secured promotion this season.

The 22-year-old made 46 appearances for Saints this season, scoring two goals.

"I can't put it into words, it's different because I know I'm a Southampton player now," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"I wanted to stay here and to know that we'll be in the Premier League and there's not even a discussion to happen now [with Man City] and to just turn up for pre-season, I can't describe that feeling."

Southampton finished fourth in the Championship this season, one place behind Leeds, and will join champions Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the Premier League after just one campaign in the second tier.

It is a second promotion in a row for Harwood-Bellis, who was part of Vincent Kompany's Championship-winning Burnley team last season.

"It's surreal, both in completely different ways, I couldn't have asked for much better," he added.

"Last year was so special, with a special football club that I loved to bits. This year is exactly the same, with a little more edge because I know I'm here to stay."