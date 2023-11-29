Saints to sign kicker Austin Seibert to their practice squad after tryout

Here’s the fallout from Tuesday’s group workout: NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill first reported that the Saints are expected to sign kicker Austin Seibert to their practice squad. The Times-Picayune | Advocate’s Matthew Paras confirmed news of Seibert’s signing.

This comes after Seibert auditioned alongside other veteran specialists including longtime Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby. The Saints were already short a player on their 16-man practice squad after Jason Pierre-Paul left town for a better opportunity with the Miami Dolphins, so they won’t need to let anyone go to make room for him.

Seibert, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2019 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. He’s spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets in the time since, and he’s made 45 of his 56 field goal tries (80.4%) in his NFL career. He’s also hit 56 of 62 extra point attempts (90.3%).

Blake Grupe is dealing with a minor groin injury, so it’s smart to add a backup in case he’s unable to go for this Sunday’s game with the Detroit Lions. Stay tuned.

