Saints rookie Dallin Holker looking like an early UDFA steal

It’s early, but it’s safe to say former Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker passes the eye test. The New Orleans Saints acted quickly to sign him as a rookie free agent after he wasn’t picked in the 2024 draft. And when you first pull up Holker’s highlight reel, the first thing that comes to mind is a question: Why wasn’t he drafted? His story helps explain why NFL teams were cool on him.

Holker was a quiet part of BYU’s offense to start his college career, having missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons to serve his two-year religious mission inn Chile. After returning to find a bit part waiting for him at BYU, he transferred to Colorado State in 2023. And then he broke out with career-highs in catches (64), yards (767), and touchdown receptions (6).

And there’s your problem — or at least what NFL scouting departments saw as problems. Holker turned 24 in April and only put up notable receiving totals in one season at the college level. There’s a perception that he’s already plateaued as an athlete. There isn’t much growth potential in an older prospect with below-average size (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) and speed (4.78 time in the 40 yard dash). He also doesn’t offer much as a blocker and lined up tight to the formation on about 26% of his snaps.

But, hey: if other teams are turned off by those negatives, then the Saints could benefit by focusing on the positives. What he lacks at top speed Holker makes up for in a shorter space (his 6.83 time in the three-cone drill and 4.21 mark in the short shuttle are proof of great agility). He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands, having averaged 5.9 yards after the catch per reception while forcing 15 missed tackles last season. For context, Alvin Kamara led the Saints with 6.6 YAC/R and 13 missed tackles forced last year.

Watch him work and you’ll see Holker fighting hard on 50/50 balls (he literally won 10 of 20 contested catches last year) and showing great vision in the open field to put defenders in bad pursuit angles. He shows off focus on difficult, off-target passes and some slick footwork to separate from opponents in coverage. If he can do for the Saints what Jimmy Graham did last year as the third tight end, he’ll look like a good pickup. Maybe there’s even more here than meets the eye.

