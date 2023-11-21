Saints place Michael Thomas on injured reserve

Saints head coach Dennis Allen noted that receiver Michael Thomas could miss some time with a knee injury. Now we know that will be at least four weeks.

Thomas has been placed on injured reserve, New Orleans announced on Tuesday.

it's a tough break for Thomas, who had played just 10 games over the last three seasons due to injury. In 2023, Thomas has caught 39 passes for 448 yards with a touchdown.

The Saints have signed cornerback Cameron Dantzler to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad. He has appeared in two games for the Saints this season, playing nine special teams snaps.

Additionally, New Orleans has brought back Marquez Callaway to the practice squad. Callaway spent the offseason and training camp with former Saints head coach Sean Payton on the Broncos but was waived at the start of the regular season. He signed with Las Vegas’ practice squad but was released from the unit in October.

In 42 games with 17 starts from 2020-2022, Callaway caught 83 passes for 1,069 yards with seven touchdowns for the Saints. Last season he had 16 receptions for 158 yards with a TD in 14 games.