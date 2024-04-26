This is when the Saints will be picking in Round 2 on Friday night

The 2024 NFL draft is up and running, so be sure to make plans to get to your seat in time for the New Orleans Saints to make their pick (or at least set your DVR). Right now, the Saints are scheduled to make the 13th pick in Round 2 on Friday night, at No. 45 overall. If they stay put, they’ll go on the clock around 7:25 p.m. CT.

This is the pick the Saints got back from the Denver Broncos after trading the rights to Sean Payton’s contract last offseason. And it won’t be Roger Goodell reading the card — it’ll be Taysom Hill welcoming his newest teammate to the NFL.

So who will the Saints pick? We’ve highlighted their best options out of the players still on the board, but it’s anyone’s guess as to which direction they try to move. Maybe they’ll target a wide receiver. They could double-dip on the offensive line. Or an addition to the defensive line or secondary might be in the cards. Tune in to ABC, ESPN, or NFL Network on Friday night to find out.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire