Saints offense will be missing key piece vs Vikings

When the Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, they will be playing a team who won’t be close to full strength on offense.

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell reported that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will not play on Sunday and starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is doubtful.

Michael Thomas is OUT on Sunday — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 30, 2022

Thomas has been dealing with a foot injury for most of the season. He did play against Carolina this past weekend but aggravated the injury in the loss.

Winston hurt his back a couple weeks ago and has been wearing a brace to help protect his broken back. The idea to sit him would be a medical decision.

If Winston does in fact miss the game which most players who are doubtful do, Andy Dalton will get the start. The last time Dalton started against the Vikings as a backup quarterback was in 2020 when the Cowboys beat the Vikings 31-28.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire