Saints free agent profile: How Willie Gay Jr. impacts 2024 draft strategy

Willie Gay Jr. is another young free agent who comes over to the New Orleans Saints. When the Kansas City Chiefs drafted him out of Mississippi State, Gay’s athleticism was one of his biggest strengths. That aspect of the linebacker’s game carried over to the pros. His time with the Chiefs, however, ended with changes in position and snap count.

Gay brings athleticism to a defense that severely lacked it a year ago, specifically in the front seven. Dennis Allen has made it clear Gay is here to compete with Pete Werner for the starting weak side linebacker spot. Gay’s experience in both outside linebacker roles will lead to him being a starter for the Saints in 2024.

Demario Davis, Werner and Gay will be your starting linebackers in base formation, but the battle between Werner and Gay will determine who is on the field in the Saints more utilized two linebacker set.

New Orleans shouldn’t think of linebacker until the late rounds or with undrafted free agents. The Saints have their big 3 and would only be looking to add bodies. Gay is on a short contract, but unlike Chase Young he will likely be re-signed if he performs well in 2024. The ability to view Gay as a future piece of the team keeps the need to add a linebacker a low priority in this year’s draft.

