Saints to finalize deal with Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator after Super Bowl

The Saints have not hired an offensive coordinator since dismissing Pete Carmichael after the end of the regular season, but that's expected to change once the Super Bowl is over.

49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak was reported to be their top choice earlier this month and multiple reports indicate that the two sides are set to finalize their deal after Sunday's game.

Kubiak joined the 49ers in 2023 and held the same title while also coaching quarterbacks for the Broncos in 2022. He was the Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2021 and worked under his father Gary in Minnesota and Denver before taking that job.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints are also expected to hire Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach and John Benton as offensive line coach once they officially move forward with Kubiak.