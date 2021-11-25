Saints bring up three players from practice squad in last-minute roster moves

The New Orleans Saints brought up three players from their practice squad before their prime-time game with the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, while also bringing back a player they previously released. But one name you won’t see on the field is wide receiver Malcolm Perry, the former Naval Academy quarterback-turned-Dolphins and Patriots receiver who signed with their practice squad this week. He needs more time to get game-ready.

C/G #64 Will Clapp signed to the 53-man roster

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton fist bumps center Will Clapp (64) before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Clapp was signed from the practice squad after exhausting his two-game eligibility to be elevated this season, so the Saints had to do this for him to continue playing each week. He’s gotten snaps as the sixth man in uneven blocking alignments and is the go-to backup center.

G/T #65 Caleb Benenoch elevated from the practice squad

Nov 11, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Caleb Benenoch (77) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Benenoch has been called up in these single-game activations before, and he’ll revert to the practice squad after the game. He’s a veteran with NFL experience behind him but should expect to get on the field as a backup.

FB #46 Adam Prentice elevated from the practice squad

Denver Broncos running back Adam Prentice (43) takes part in drills at an NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at team headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This was surprising, but with so many injuries in the backfield some reinforcements were expected. It’s just odd that the Saints went with their backup fullback rather than running back Josh Adams. But Prentice handled a range of responsibilities in college and he’s had all season to develop a role on the practice squad. Maybe he can help out.

CB #35 KeiVarae Russell signed to the practice squad

New Orleans Saints cornerback KeiVarae Russell (35) run drills during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Russell was signed to the 53-man roster a few weeks ago and let go to reopen a roster spot for Ken Crawley, and now he’s back on the practice squad upon clearing waivers. The Saints have a couple of other corners on the practice squad in Dylan Mabin and Jordan Miller.

