Saints agree to terms with OT Justin Herron, OG Shane Lemieux

The Saints agreed to terms with offensive guard Shane Lemieux and offensive tackle Justin Herron on Monday, Matthew Paras of nola.com reports.

They join draft picks Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State and Josiah Ezirim of Eastern Kentucky as newcomers in the offensive line room as the Saints rebuild that position. James Hurst retired; Andrus Peat remains a free agent; and Ryan Ramczyk's future remains in doubt because of a knee injury.

Lemieux and Herron have combined for 43 game appearances and 23 starts.

Lemieux ended last season on injured reserve after tearing a biceps during an October practice. He appeared in four games with one start in 2023.

The Giants made him a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Lemieux has appeared in 18 games with 12 starts in his career. Nine of his starts came during his rookie season. He ended 2021 with a torn patella and a toe injury cut short 2022.

Herron, a sixth-round selection of the Patriots in 2020, started six of 12 games as a rookie. He missed four games with an ankle injury.

The Patriots traded him to the Raiders in 2022, and that season prematurely ended with a torn ACL. He had a concussion last season and ended up playing only 16 offensive snaps before the Raiders cut him in December.