Saints agree to terms on one-year deal with free agent OL Lucas Patrick

Here’s some improved depth for the New Orleans Saints’ offensive line. NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reported that the Saints have reached an agreement with free agent lineman Lucas Patrick on a one-year deal. Patrick has spent seven years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and, most recently, the Chicago Bears. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Duke.

Last year Patrick started 15 games at center for Chicago, where he worked with Andrew Janocko; the current Saints quarterbacks coach held the same role with the Bears. In his career Patrick has logged 1,000-plus snaps at both center and right guard, as well as 628 reps at left guard. So he could push guys like Nick Saldiveri and Shane Lemieux for that vacancy.

There won’t be a corresponding move for the Saints signing Patrick. They filled 89 of 90 roster spots going into rookie minicamp this weekend so they had room for one more. But we should anticipate some roster moves after that minicamp with several dozen players trying out in hopes of landing a spot on that 90-man roster. Stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire