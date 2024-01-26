Sabrina Ionescu to reportedly participate in 3-point shootout with Stephen Curry

Two legends in Oregon athletic history, Sabrina Ionescu, left, and Becky Sisley watch the Duck women’s basketball team play Southern Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena Oct. 29, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon.

Former Oregon Duck standout and current New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has already established herself as one of the best shooters in the WNBA, but reportedly will take on the greatest to ever do it during the NBA's All-Star Weekend in February.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Ionescu and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will compete in a 3-point contest during the festivities, after Curry hinted at a challenge while mic'd up Thursday in a contest against the Sacramento Kings.

During warmups, Curry asked Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski who holds the record for most 3-point makes in a 3-point contest, to which the rookie correctly said Ionescu.

“We got to settle this once and for all," Curry said, hinting at a challenge. "I think I got to challenge her. It’d be lit.”

Ionescu tweeted later Thursday night, appearing to accept the challenge.

"Let's getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line," she wrote.

Ionescu made basketball history when she drilled the most 3-pointers among NBA or WNBA players in a single round of the competition's history. She scored 37 points in the final round of the WNBA contest, missing her first attempt before knocking down her next 16 in a row.

The former Duck broke the WNBA single season record for 3-point makes with 128 last year, shooting 44.8% from deep and helping the New York Liberty reach the WNBA Finals.

Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in 3-point makes and considered the best shooter in basketball history.

It's unclear when the event will take place, but the weekend will be hosted in Indianapolis between Feb. 15-18.

