Ryder Cup team predictions: Who’s in and who’s out for Team Europe and Team USA

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup takes place this September in Rome; it was originally scheduled to be held in 2022.

With a European having just claimed the Masters at Augusta, captain Luke Donald will feel confident that Jon Rahm can lead his side to victory.

But the American team and captain Zach Johnson know that they can field a formidable line-up even without the LIV players and retain the trophy that they won with something to spare in Wisconsin last time out.

Here, Telegraph Sport's golf experts make their selections.

James Corrigan, Golf Correspondent

A big boost to Luke Donald to have the Masters winner in his ranks. The captain would love to pick Francesco Molinari but another missed cut at Masters - that was his fifth in his last seven events - makes him impossible to go for at the moment. The top eight pick themselves, while I expect Matt Wallace to feast on the momentum of his recent PGA Tour win. Ignore the world rankings as they are a mess at the moment.

Zack Johnson will not be overly concerned that the first two Americans home at Augusta - Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson in a tie for second - are both ineligible due to their LIV connections. Of course, Koepka in this form would walk into the team but there is so much depth in Johnson’s ranks, with Russell Henley showing his quality to move into the picture. However, he will lament the absence of world No 7 Will Zalatoris, who revealed yesterday that he is out for the season after back surgery.

Europe: Rahm, McIlroy, Hovland, Fitzpatrick, Hatton, Lowry, Fleetwood, Rose, Meronk, Power, Wallace, Perez

USA: Scheffler, Cantlay, Schauffele, Spieth, Thomas, Burns, Morikawa, Young, Homa, Finau, Horschel, Bradley

Oliver Brown, Chief Sports Writer

Despite Molinari's struggles, there is surely merit in recalling him if his form picks up. Quite apart from the fact that the match is on home soil, and that his brother Edoardo is a vice-captain, he was irresistible in Paris in 2018 alongside Tommy Fleetwood, becoming the first Ryder Cup player since Larry Nelson in 1979 to take five points out of five.

Austria's Sepp Straka is rapidly improving, while Nicolai Hojgaard, one half of the prodigious Danish twins with his brother Rasmus, could bring much-needed power off the tee to the European challenge. For the Americans, seeking their first away win in the contest since The Belfry in 1993, Russell Henley promises to be a potent addition, given his strong Sunday showing in Augusta.

Tom Hoge is one of the purest ball-strikers around and would be a huge asset to captain Zach Johnson in the foursomes.

Europe: Rahm, McIlroy, Hovland, Fitzpatrick, Hatton, Lowry, Fleetwood, Rose, Molinari, Straka, Hojgaard, Perez

US: Scheffler, Cantlay, Schauffele, Spieth, Thomas, Burns, Morikawa, Young, Homa, Finau, Henley, Hoge

Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent

Luke Donald is going to have to hope his wildcards really stick their hands up over the next few months because it’s not immediately obvious who is going to complete his lineup. If you were picking now, the top nine are obvious, with the six automatic picks plus Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, all of whom showed well at the Masters.

The rest is a stick-your-finger-in-the-air job. Molinari is horribly out of nick but he is a Ryder Cup legend and arguably worth picking purely for his potent combo with Tommy Fleetwood.

For the US, Zach Johnson has enviable depth in his ranks even without LIV rebels such as Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Patrick Cantlay may not have the same stardust as those players but if the world No 4 can subdue a raucous Ryder Cup crowd with his slow play, Johnson will pick him for every match going. Who knows, Tiger Woods might even play. Woods proved again at Augusta that, through sheer force of will, he can post a number. Johnson has already said he will be in Rome, it’s just a question of whether he will be holding a club or a walkie talkie.

Europe: McIlroy, Rahm, Perez, Hatton, Hovland, Lowry, Fitzpatrick, Rose, Fleetwood, Pieters, Noren, Molinari

USA: Scheffler, Homa, Young, Spieth, Burns, Thomas, Morikawa, Kitayama, Cantlay, Henley, Schauffele, Hoge

