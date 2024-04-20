Advertisement

Rybakina ends Swiatek's reign at the Porsche Grand Prix

DPA
·1 min read
Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina in action against Polish Iga Swiatek during their Women's singles semifinal tennis match at the Stuttgart Open Tennis tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa
Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina in action against Polish Iga Swiatek during their Women's singles semifinal tennis match at the Stuttgart Open Tennis tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa

Elena Rybakina ended Iga Swiatek's bid for a third consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Rybakyna ended Swiatek's 10-match winning streak at the tournament in 2 hours 49 minutes and will face in Sunday's final unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who stunned sixth seed Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

Rybakyna reached her fifth final of the season and will hope to add a winner's trophy in Stuttgart to triumphs in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi.

"It was a very tough match, like always, against Iga. Really happy that I won on clay. Gives confidence, of course," she said.

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek in action against Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina during their Women's singles semifinal tennis match at the Stuttgart Open Tennis tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa
Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek in action against Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina during their Women's singles semifinal tennis match at the Stuttgart Open Tennis tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa