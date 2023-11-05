Ryan Walters doubles down on Michigan football allegations: ‘Just calling a spade a spade’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ryan Walters caused quite a stir just days before his Purdue Boilermakers headed to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines. The maize and blue have been in the middle of a media firestorm with allegations of illegal sign-stealing, and Walters said on his radio show before the game that ‘they aren’t allegations,’ noting he has proof that there was impropriety involved with the Wolverines.

After Michigan football beat his Purdue team, 41-13, Walter was asked about his comments and reasserted himself.

“Just calling a spade a spade, really, in terms of advantages or disadvantages,” Walters said. “Just stating what happened.”

While Walters says he didn’t anticipate his comments would make it around the country via the media, he says that he would say the same thing over again if given the opportunity.

“I didn’t think so,” Walters said. “Again, I usually tell the truth, it’s not like a big deal, you know what I mean? But yeah, I would say that I was made breakfast Friday morning and got a cup of coffee and turned on SportsCenter and I was on the ticker. That was like and ‘Oh, OK,’ moment. But again, I’m not shy about speaking truth and if I could do it over again I’d say the same thing.”

The investigation into Michigan football by the NCAA has just started and the Wolverines have not received a notice of allegations. In the meantime, despite that, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is considering punishing the maize and blue in the interim, despite there being no notice of allegations provided by the NCAA at this juncture.

